Transcript for Manhunt underway for quadruple murder suspect outside of Detroit

And the manhunt under way for a quadruple murder suspect. 37-year-old Raymond Lee Bailey is accused of fatally shooting two men and two women outside of Detroit. Police say he is the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims, and that he allegedly confessed to the killings over phone and text message. Authorities believe he is heading north. And to the derecho devastation continuing across Iowa. More than 90,000 customers remain without power six days after 100-mile-an-hour winds swept through the area. Officials in Cedar Rapids saying up to 90% of homes sustained some kind of damage. And president trump's younger brother Robert has died at the age of 71. The president saying, "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed." The president had traveled to New York City the day earlier to visit his brother in the hospital. The cause of death was not made public. Political rival Joe Biden expressing his condolences, saying in part, "I hope you know that our prayers are with you all."

