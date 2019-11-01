Mary Poppins makes a visit to Minnesota?

More
A skater was captured on video using an umbrella to effortlessly glide across a frozen lake.
0:11 | 01/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mary Poppins makes a visit to Minnesota?
And Mary Poppins returns but to Minnesota ice skater at a frozen lake Minnesota using a relative effortlessly glide across the ice near the video going viral. Practically perfect. Every way he said.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60322995,"title":"Mary Poppins makes a visit to Minnesota?","duration":"0:11","description":"A skater was captured on video using an umbrella to effortlessly glide across a frozen lake.","url":"/WNT/video/mary-poppins-makes-visit-minnesota-60322995","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.