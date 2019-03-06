Maryland couple found dead at Dominican Republican resort hotel room

More
Officials cited respiratory failure and fluid in the lungs as the cause of death for Edward Holmes and Cynthia Day.
0:14 | 06/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Maryland couple found dead at Dominican Republican resort hotel room

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"Officials cited respiratory failure and fluid in the lungs as the cause of death for Edward Holmes and Cynthia Day.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63463132","title":"Maryland couple found dead at Dominican Republican resort hotel room","url":"/WNT/video/maryland-couple-found-dead-dominican-republican-resort-hotel-63463132"}