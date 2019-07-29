Transcript for Maryland GOP governor: Trump's Baltimore comments 'inappropriate'

And now, to president trump tonight, defending himself against allegations of racism, after a torrent of tweets criticizing congressman Elijah Cummings and his Baltimore district, describing it as a rat and roe december-infested mess. The president says Cummings is the racist. ABC's Kyra Phillips at the white house. Reporter: Tonight, Maryland's Republican governor denouncing president trump for smearing a Baltimore congressional district as a, quote, "Disgusting rat and rodent-infested messing," saying "No human being would want to live there." The comments are just outrageous and inappropriate. Reporter: The president's comments were aimed at congressman Elijah Cummings after the veteran lawmaker took the head of the department of homeland security to task over conditions in migrant detention centers. What does that mean when a child is sitting in their own feces? Can't take a shower? Come on, man. What's that about? Reporter: Cummings is the fifth congressperson of color that the president has targeted this month alone. In one racist tweet, he suggested four congresswomen "Go back" to the countries they came from, even though all of them are citizens, and three were born in the United States. He's used the phrase "Crime-infested" to describe the congressional district of civil rights icon John Lewis. Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney grilled by Chris Wallace of Fox News. Infested. It sounds sub-human. And these are all six members of congress who are people of color. I think you're spending way too much time reading between the lines. Does anybody -- I'm not reading between the lines. I'm reading the lines. Reporter: The president doubling down today, as part of a strategy to energize hz base of white, rural voters before the election. He's taking aim at a new target. The reverend Al Sharpton. The two men have been friendly before. But when Sharpton tweeted he was heading to Baltimore, the president blasted him as a "Con man" who "Hates whites and cops." . He has a particular venom for blacks and people of color. He doesn't refer to any of his other opponents or critics as infested. He never said that their districts or their states are places that no human being wants to live. And Kyra Phillips with us live from the white house tonight. And Kyra, president trump insists his attacks are now racist. What's the congressman saying tonight? Reporter: Congressman Cummings tweeting "I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up and go and fight for my neighbors." His hometown paper, David, less diplomatic. "The Baltimore sun" writing better to have a few rats than to be one. David? Kyra, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.