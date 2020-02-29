Maryland postal worker reunited missing toddler with family

USPS worker Keith Rollins spotted Ethan on the side of Interstate 95, called 911 and waited until first responders arrived.
1:45 | 02/29/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Maryland postal worker reunited missing toddler with family

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

