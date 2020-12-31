Massive brawl breaks out after college football bowl game

More
A violent fight erupted after Mississippi State beat Tulsa in the Armed Forces Bowl. It appears to have started during the postgame handshake.
0:20 | 12/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive brawl breaks out after college football bowl game

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"A violent fight erupted after Mississippi State beat Tulsa in the Armed Forces Bowl. It appears to have started during the postgame handshake. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74997945","title":"Massive brawl breaks out after college football bowl game","url":"/WNT/video/massive-brawl-breaks-college-football-bowl-game-74997945"}