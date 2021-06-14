Massive chemical plant fire in Illinois

More
An explosion and fire erupted at the Chem-Tool chemical plant near Rockton, Illinois. Residents within a one-mile radius of the facility were evacuated as a precaution.
0:18 | 06/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive chemical plant fire in Illinois

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"An explosion and fire erupted at the Chem-Tool chemical plant near Rockton, Illinois. Residents within a one-mile radius of the facility were evacuated as a precaution. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78275757","title":"Massive chemical plant fire in Illinois","url":"/WNT/video/massive-chemical-plant-fire-illinois-78275757"}