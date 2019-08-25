Transcript for A massive explosion destroyed a shopping center near Baltimore

Time now for our "Index." And the massive blast destroying a shopping center near Baltimore. The building's owner says a social security employee catching up on paperwork early this morning reported a possible gas leak. Emergency teams evacuating the area just a half hour before that building blew up. The explosion heard miles away. No injuries reported. And the tragic highway accident in North Carolina. A van carrying 14 passengers crashing on I-95, killing at least 2 people and sending 10 others to the hospital. That vehicle heading to the new York metropolitan area. No official word on what caused the wreck. State highway patrol investigating tonight. And the midair collision overseas, over a popular vacation spot. Police say a helicopter and a small plane collided in the skies over mallorca in Spain, killing at least seven people. Two children among the fatalities. An investigation now under way. And you may recall 14-year-old Tim Bannon of Illinois, born without arms. The determination of his incredible box jump going viral. Tonight, a new triumph for Tim, navigating a Chicago triathlon in under an hour. Even as those choppy waters forced a course change. Tim's message to kids everywhere, you can do it.

