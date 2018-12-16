Massive explosion at a restaurant in Japan

More
Plus, woman robs car wash with a knife; "H-Q Trivia" app CEO found dead; Truck explodes as debris spreads across Los Angeles street; Navy uncle emerges from gift to surprise 6-year-old.
1:35 | 12/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive explosion at a restaurant in Japan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59853331,"title":"Massive explosion at a restaurant in Japan","duration":"1:35","description":"Plus, woman robs car wash with a knife; \"H-Q Trivia\" app CEO found dead; Truck explodes as debris spreads across Los Angeles street; Navy uncle emerges from gift to surprise 6-year-old.","url":"/WNT/video/massive-explosion-restaurant-japan-59853331","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.