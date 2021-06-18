24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Massive explosion rocks apartment complex outside Atlanta

Officials say two people are still unaccounted for while one has been taken to the hospital for minor injuries after the explosion near DeKalb County, Georgia.

