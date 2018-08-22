Massive fire engulfs building in Downtown LA

More than 100 firefighters battled a blaze in a building on the verge of collapse as an investigation into the cause of the fire began.
0:08 | 08/22/18

Massive fire engulfs building in Downtown LA

