Massive fire at waste and recycling plant causes evacuations in Tennessee

Residents in about 65 homes were urged to leave amid reports that propane tanks were exploding.
0:12 | 05/01/19

Video Transcript
That massive fire causing evacuations in Knoxville Tennessee tonight the fire breaking out at a waste and recycling plant. Reports of propane tanks exploding people in nearby homes are urged to leave there is late word tonight that fire has been contained.

