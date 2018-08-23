Massive gas explosion in Georgia coffee shop

More
A corner coffee shop in Homerville, Georgia was reduced to rubble after a gas explosion that occurred when a construction crew in the area struck a natural gas line, authorities said.
0:15 | 08/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive gas explosion in Georgia coffee shop

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57368339,"title":"Massive gas explosion in Georgia coffee shop","duration":"0:15","description":"A corner coffee shop in Homerville, Georgia was reduced to rubble after a gas explosion that occurred when a construction crew in the area struck a natural gas line, authorities said.","url":"/WNT/video/massive-gas-explosion-georgia-coffee-shop-57368339","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.