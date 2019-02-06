Transcript for A massive luxury cruise ship crashed into a dock in Venice, Italy

Back now with that out of control cruise ship plowing into a dock in Venice. Hitting a tourist boat. Here's David Wright. Hold on. Hold on. Hold on! Hold on. Hold on. Reporter: Today in Venice, a scene straight out of a disaster as a looming luxury liner plows into the dock on a major canal. Dramatic video shows the moment of impact. Sirens wailing as the 900-foot-long msc opera, unable to slow down, crashed into a smaller vessel already docked, the bigger ship apparently lost control after a steel cable attaching it to a tugboat snapped. Italian authorities say 110 people were onboard the smaller boat. They say at least five elderly tourists were injured, including one American. Today's collision comes just days after a sightseeing boat called the mermaid capsized on the river danube in Budapest, killing at least seven people. More than 20 others remain unaccounted for after that accident. Today's accident, the second in less than a week, is already raising questions about the safety precautions of these European sightseeing trips, just as the busy summer tourist season kicks off. Tom? David, thank you. Up next, the major announcement likely coming from

