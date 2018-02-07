Transcript for Massive manhunt for gangster who escaped from prison via chopper

Back now with a nationwide manhunt, after a daring pn break involving a hijacked helicopter. ABC's Eva pilgrim tonight reporting Paris. Reporter: Tight, a massive man hunt for 46-year-old redoinefaid. The French gangster, serving a 25-year sentence for murder, now on the run after this breathking escape from this prison south of Paris. Three accomps in masks hijacked the helicopter, using guns to force the pilot to fly to jail. They fleit here, hovering between that yellow and T red building, it's a pretty small space to hover. Two of the men jumped out, setting off smoke bombs,ore eaking into the visitors room where aid was meeting with his brothehisking him away. The choppeter found burnt. The melast seen switg carsheading north. But investigators say they've ditched that caright. This isn't faifirst prison break. In 2013, he escaped by blowing up doors with dynamite, using fouards as human shields. The notorious French gangster telling a magazine he too his criminal inspiration from holld. Like mhael Mann's 1995 movie "Heat," WATC scenes hundr of times, St them. Authors think drones were us to scout the area a few months ago. Tonight, about 3,000 French policemen ar searching for aid. Tom? All R have a, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.