-
Now Playing: Brazil's 200-year-old National Museum engulfed in flames
-
Now Playing: Massive museum fire in Brazil
-
Now Playing: Tennis star's mission to help Puerto Rico
-
Now Playing: Suspect with 'terrorist motive' who allegedly stabbed 2 Americans being questioned
-
Now Playing: Federal investigators uncover elaborate gold scam that cost victims millions
-
Now Playing: Russian town bombarded by 'tornado' of bugs
-
Now Playing: Annual tomato fight, a marijuana plantation burns: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Over 1.5 million people flee Venezuela, a country in crisis
-
Now Playing: Viral Taekwondo
-
Now Playing: Small leak discovered on Russian side of International Space Station, NASA says
-
Now Playing: US Navy seizes 1,000 weapons from boat off the coast of Yemen
-
Now Playing: Pinkfong is K-pop for the next generation
-
Now Playing: A widow's grief, a 'thrilling' tribute and beach fun: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: President defends administration's 'fantastic job' in Puerto Rico after Maria
-
Now Playing: The pope appears at the Vatican for the first time since abuse cover-up allegations
-
Now Playing: Spain's annual tomato fight, the Asian Games, a bird in fog: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Pope speaks of abuse, ignores call to resign
-
Now Playing: French and British fishermen ram boats in fight over scallops
-
Now Playing: US tensions with North Korea on the rise
-
Now Playing: White House withholds 100,000 pages of documents related to Kavanaugh