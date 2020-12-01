Massive storm system slams US

More
Deadly tornados, damaging winds and torrential rain tear through the South.
2:51 | 01/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive storm system slams US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:51","description":"Deadly tornados, damaging winds and torrential rain tear through the South.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68220613","title":"Massive storm system slams US","url":"/WNT/video/massive-storm-system-slams-us-68220613"}