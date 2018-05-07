Massive tree crashes onto a home in Tampa More Tampa's oldest tree was brought down by a powerful Fourth of July storm. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Massive tree crashes onto a home in Tampa This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Tree Falls on Car During Windstorm

Now Playing: Massive tree crashes onto a home in Tampa

Now Playing: Texas mom shoots man trying to steal SUV with her kids inside

Now Playing: Florida man seriously injured after firework exploded in his hand on Fourth of July

Now Playing: A Houston police officer asked a 6-year-old girl in a wheelchair to dance.

Now Playing: Protester arrested after climbing base of Statue of Liberty

Now Playing: Nearly 3,000 kids separated from parents, according to Health and Human Services

Now Playing: Dangerously hot weather sweeps much of the nation

Now Playing: Massive tree with 5 trunks falls on Florida home

Now Playing: Protester who climbed Statue of Liberty charged in federal court

Now Playing: ABC News Live: Thailand cave rescue mission continues, flooding hits Houston

Now Playing: Woman calls 911 on black lawmaker campaigning in her district

Now Playing: Police 'not doing their job': Man shot with stun gun

Now Playing: Woman describes terrifying parasailing crash in Mexico

Now Playing: Protest closes Statue of Liberty on July 4th

Now Playing: Extreme flash floods in Houston strand drivers

Now Playing: Wildfires blaze across the West

Now Playing: Record rainfall in Houston as searing heat lingers out West

Now Playing: Unarmed black man shot with Taser speaks out

Now Playing: Woman injured parasailing speaks out Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56393971,"title":"Massive tree crashes onto a home in Tampa","duration":"0:14","description":"Tampa's oldest tree was brought down by a powerful Fourth of July storm.","url":"/WNT/video/massive-tree-crashes-home-tampa-56393971","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}