Mayor of Inglewood involved in violent crash

More
Surveillance shows a car slamming into the SUV driven by Mayor James Butts, his vehicle careening into LAPD motorcycle officer, who was thrown in a fountain.
0:18 | 05/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mayor of Inglewood involved in violent crash
To the index of other news tonight in the violent crash involving the mayor of Inglewood California surveillance shows a car slamming into mayor James Butts SUV there. His vehicle careening into an LAPD motorcycle officer the officer and thrown into that found he suffered several broken bones authorities are investigating tonight at the mayor. Ran a red light.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"Surveillance shows a car slamming into the SUV driven by Mayor James Butts, his vehicle careening into LAPD motorcycle officer, who was thrown in a fountain.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"62790886","title":"Mayor of Inglewood involved in violent crash","url":"/WNT/video/mayor-englewood-involved-violent-crash-62790886"}