McDonald’s increases minimum wage by 10%

The restaurants will begin paying workers between $11 and $17 an hour, depending on the location. The company is hoping to hire 10,000 more employees in the next three months.
0:14 | 05/13/21

Transcript for McDonald's increases minimum wage by 10%

