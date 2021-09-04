Transcript for Medical examiner testifies in Derek Chuavin trial

We turn next tonight at a trial former Minneapolis police officer Dirk children. The medical examiner who performed the autopsy on George Floyd taking the stand today. And what he revealed about Floyd's. ABC's Alex pres in Minneapolis again tonight. Today the medical examiner who performed the autopsy on George Floyd testifying Floyd had a very severe underlying heart disease at the time he struggled with the officers and came under the needs of Derek Shelton. The law enforcement subdue restraint in the neck compression was just more than mr. Floyd could take by virtue. Those are conditions. Doctor Andrew Baker's testimony providing an opening for the defense which argues heart disease and drug use led to Floyd's death. Can eat your opinion. Both the heart disease as well as history of hypertension. And a drug. Drones over in his system played a role. And mr. Forrester. In my opinion yes the prosecution quick to follow up those other contributing conditions are not conditions that you consider direct cost us. Is that true. They are not direct causes of mr. Floyd stuff that's true they're contributing causes and in terms of manner of death. You found then and these then back to day that the manner of death for mr. employees. Was and he would call homicide yes I was still classified as a homicide today. Baker did not use the word is fix he and his official report but two other medical experts have testified Floyd did indeed die from lack of oxygen breather here. The prosecution today calling forensic pathologist doctor Lindsay Thomas. The activities of the law enforcement officers resulted in mr. Ford staff. And that's specifically those activities. Were those of duel over restrained. And neck compression he was unable to gat enough oxygen in. To maintain his body functions the doctor convinced there's no evidence to suggest he would have died that night. Except for the interactions with law enforcement. And David we expect the prosecution will call another medical expert to testify and then possibly rest its case by calling up witnesses that personally knew George Floyd and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.