-
Now Playing: Airline employees sing to cheer up delayed passengers
-
Now Playing: Vegas casino and Delta Air Lines join forces to help UK couple get married
-
Now Playing: Medical scare for former President Jimmy Carter
-
Now Playing: Explosions ignite in an underground electrical vault
-
Now Playing: Shooting rampage inside a bar leaves 4 dead, 5 injured
-
Now Playing: Man and 3 children are missing in Maine
-
Now Playing: Man drives car into crowd after an alleged fight
-
Now Playing: Family of missing 5-year-old leads community search
-
Now Playing: 24-year-old arrested in violent homeless murders in NYC
-
Now Playing: Deer bursts through salon window
-
Now Playing: Power cut to several California counties to prevent wildfires
-
Now Playing: Student injured after backpack got stuck in school bus door
-
Now Playing: A transformer explodes at California Oktoberfest celebration
-
Now Playing: 4 killed in Kansas City bar shooting
-
Now Playing: Dog nearly crushed under collapsed building found alive
-
Now Playing: American woman claims diplomatic immunity after killing UK teen
-
Now Playing: Botham Jean's neighbor gunned down in Dallas parking lot
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders is on the road to recovery after heart attack
-
Now Playing: Man accused in multiple sexual assaults caught decades after the attacks
-
Now Playing: 4 men found dead in NYC's Chinatown