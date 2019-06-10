Transcript for Medical scare for former President Jimmy Carter

Back now with a medical scare for former president Jimmy Carter. Late word coming in, he had a fall at his Georgia home, requiring stitches above the eyebrow. Mr. Carter says he feels fine and will be at a habitat for humanity event tonight. Jimmy Carter is the first president to make it to 95 years old. And a baffling security breach on a delta airline flight. Frustrated passengers in Orlando having to reboard their flight to Atlanta after a woman somehow got onto that plane with no ticket and no I.D. Escorted off when a ticketed passenger claimed the seat she was in. The FBI is now involved. A deadly weekend in New York City. A man arrested in a killing spree with a metal pipe. All the victims, homeless men. Police charging Randy rodriguez-santos. They say he's homeless himself. The 24-year-old accused of killing four people. A fifth victim critically injured. And an incredible discovery buried deep in the debris of hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. An animal rescue team says a heat-seeking drone discovered this dog trapped under all that wreckage. They say he survived on rainwater for the three weeks since the storm. They're naming him miracle. A full recovery is expected.

