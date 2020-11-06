Transcript for Medical students head to front lines after graduation

Finally tonight, the new doctors America strong. Tonight, the graduates who are going straight to the front lines in this moment. All right, we're pulling up! Reporter: The university of california-irvine school of medicine. The graduates taking us with them. Hi, David. Hi, David! Reporter: To their drive-through commencement. Hi, David. We're about to head over to celebrate graduation. Thanks for celebrating with us, David! Reporter: Telling us what this moment means to them. Oscar Hernandez. Graduating medical school during covid is different than I ever expected, but it's exactly why I went into medicine in the first place. To help people when they most need it and especially now as some communities are being affected by covid. It's now the time to act. Reporter: Megan garcia-curran. I will do the best that I can going forward as a physician to listen and to know that I hear you and I stand with you and I will fight for you. It's really encouraging and inspiring me to work heard as I start residency next week. Reporter: About to graduate. All right, David, we're going through the procession. Reporter: The faculty waving. And then it begins. Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. And these are certainly unprecedented times. Can we have one more round of honks? Reporter: Taking their oath from their cars. As a physician, I will promote the integrity of the practice of medicine. I will use my skills without bias and with openness of spirit. Woo! Reporter: Michelle is not only a graduate, she's a U.S. Army captain. Congratulations, Rochelle. Thank you for your service. Reporter: Beginning her residency near Tacoma. I know that I am on the right path and covid-19 has just further strengthened that belief in my myself that I hope to continue to heal and serve my communities. And so, class of 2020, woo-hoo! The graduates meeting the moment. Thanks for taking us to graduation.

