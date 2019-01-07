Now Playing: Cori Gauff, 15, beats Venus Williams

Now Playing: Escaped convict on the loose in Texas

Now Playing: Meet the youngest player to beat Venus Williams

Now Playing: Hunter Biden talks about foreign business dealings

Now Playing: Terrifying view from inside a cockpit after engine goes out

Now Playing: July 4th warning for children and fireworks

Now Playing: Angels baseball pitcher dead at 27

Now Playing: Outrage sparked by reports of private CBP Facebook group

Now Playing: Trump: Iran 'playing with fire'

Now Playing: Deadly plane crash near Dallas

Now Playing: World Cup frenzy on the eve of US Women's semifinal match

Now Playing: What would you do if your Slack messages were leaked?

Now Playing: Rare copy of Declaration of Independence on display

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Megan Rapinoe and Kelley O'Hara speak ahead of next World Cup game

Now Playing: Illegal firework explode inside home, injuring 9-year-old girl

Now Playing: Motion filed to dismiss manslaughter charges against mother of unborn fetus

Now Playing: Strong winds hit Long Island,causing trees to topple

Now Playing: Slain police officer remembered by family

Now Playing: Small plane crash kills all 10 people on board