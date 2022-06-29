Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.1B

Friday’s drawing is now with $1.1 billion and is the second largest jackpot in the game’s history and the cash option is worth more than $648 million.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live