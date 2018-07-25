Mega Millions ticket sold at liquor store in San Jose

The owner, who gets $1 million for selling the ticket, celebrated with his family and customers.
0:10 | 07/25/18

Transcript for Mega Millions ticket sold at liquor store in San Jose
And the mega mystery tonight one winning tickets for 522 million sold it earnings liquors in San Jose feel are celebrating he gets one million. For selling the ticket.

