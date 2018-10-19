Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for $1B jackpot

More
The winning numbers for Friday's record $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot were 15-23-53-65-70 and a Mega Ball of 7.
0:45 | 10/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for $1B jackpot

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58627821,"title":"Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for $1B jackpot","duration":"0:45","description":"The winning numbers for Friday's record $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot were 15-23-53-65-70 and a Mega Ball of 7.","url":"/WNT/video/mega-millions-winning-numbers-1b-jackpot-58627821","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.