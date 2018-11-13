Transcript for Melania Trump calls for firing of deputy national security adviser

a highly unusual move tonight. First lady Melania trump going public, saying a top white house official does not deserve to be working in the white house. ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl tonight. Reporter: First lady Melania trump, asserting herself like never before in the west wing, today publically called for deputy national security advisor Mira ricardel to be fired. "It is the position of the office of the first lady that she no longer deserves the honor of serving in this white house," Mrs. Trump's spokeswoman said in a statement. That came less than an hour after ricardel was seen smiling right over the president's shoulder at a west wing event. White house sources tell ABC news the first lady became irritated with ricardel in the planning of her trip to Africa last month. Mrs. Trump felt she had treated her staff disrespectfully. On that trip, the first lady told ABC's Tom llamas there are some on the president's team she does not trust, and that she lets him know. It's very difficult sometimes because I'm so busy with my -- my office, I don't get involved with west wing. Do you think there's still people there that he can't trust? Yes. Still working now? Yes. Reporter: Tonight, the first lady is very publicly getting involved. But as of now, Mira ricardel still has a job. Jon Karl with us tonight live from the white house. And Jon, in the meantime, you also have reporting tonight about other possible departures from the administration? Reporter: David, several senior white house officials we have spoken to say that homeland security secretary kirstjen Nielsen could be fired in the coming weeks, and that if she goes, these officials believe, that her ally, chief of staff John Kelly, would likely go, as well. David? Jon Karl tonight. Jon, thank you. We turn next here to an

