Members of pope’s security team test positive for COVID-19

More
Four Swiss guards who protect 83-year-old Pope Francis have tested positive for the virus, following criticism the pope has received for being seen in crowds without a mask.
0:10 | 10/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Members of pope’s security team test positive for COVID-19
To the concern at the Vatican tonight or Swiss guards have tested positive 83 year old Pope Francis has often been photographed not wearing a mask. Three other Vatican residence have tested positive to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:10","description":"Four Swiss guards who protect 83-year-old Pope Francis have tested positive for the virus, following criticism the pope has received for being seen in crowds without a mask. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73574067","title":"Members of pope’s security team test positive for COVID-19 ","url":"/WNT/video/members-popes-security-team-test-positive-covid-19-73574067"}