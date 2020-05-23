Transcript for Memorial Day tornado threat possible in Midwest

Time now for the "Index" and the tornado threat. This memorial day weekend. New video shows a reported tornado touching down in eastern Iowa. A tornado watch this effect for parts of the midwest, including Chicago. It will remain stormy right into memorial day. Car rental giant hertz has filed for bankruptcy. The company, which also owns dollar and thrifty, facing $17 billion in debt after the coronavirus grounded travel. Hertz renting cars since 1918. Saying they plan to stay in business while restructuring. A potential return for the a Disney spokesperson confirming the league is in talks to continue the 2019-2020 season at the ESPN world sports complex in Walt Disney world resort in Orlando. Games will begin in July, but it's unclear if teams will play the remainder of the season or proceed to the playoffs. Disney is the parent company of ABC news.

