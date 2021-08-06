2 men arrested for assault after slapping French President Emmanuel Macron

More
Neither of the men were armed during Macron's visit to a small French town. The two remain in custody and their motivation is unknown.
0:20 | 06/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 men arrested for assault after slapping French President Emmanuel Macron

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"Neither of the men were armed during Macron's visit to a small French town. The two remain in custody and their motivation is unknown.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78161282","title":"2 men arrested for assault after slapping French President Emmanuel Macron","url":"/WNT/video/men-arrested-assault-slapping-french-president-emmanuel-macron-78161282"}