Transcript for 5 men rescued after being trapped inside a Virginia cave

We turn out it would daring cave rescue underway in Virginia full life people who which indicate Friday reportedly unable to climb out on the road. And with hypothermia concerns mounting and mounting rescue teams went in maybe she's getting promises in Virginia. Tonight the mission to rescue for five men trapped inside OK you've had southwest Virginia is intensifying. I propelling rope line search and rescue teams repelling down into the small cage. Assessing the pass inside to trying to find the best way to get the men out one by one. They're hungry. They're behind her idea there live in their weight. The matter between the ages of 34 to 59 years old. And set to be suffering from hypothermia and its heat the sheriff's department says six men and turned the cyclops cave located on private property Friday evening to camp and explore. One man was able to get out and call 911 when the others found it. Too difficult to make their way out after heavy rain saturated the cave Saturday some of the passage ways are not much wider. Then I am. Just a back can be so very tight very hard to move. Tom search crews have rescued all five men now we conceded teens at a distance from here. Ambulances rushing out of here now Fortis all of the men did not pack. A lot of food water or extra clothes and with temperatures expected to drop into the forties tonight there was an increased sense of urgency to get Apple's run out of that cave. As soon as possible prompt so great they got everyone out alive Stephanie thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.