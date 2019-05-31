Transcript for New Mexico student tased by deputy

but have not heard back. David? And now the out rage about the student taken down. And new video shows tasing of the 15-year-old boy and what the boy's family is now demanding. It hurts so much. Reporter: Tonight outrage and an investigation after a violent confrontation between a new Mexico high school student and a sheriff's deputy ends with the student tased. It all began after the 15-year-old allegedly refused to be searched. Police claim he was observed exchanging possible drug paraphernalia. Oh, he's refusing? That's fine. I'll put his little -- in handcuffs and take him to Santa fe. Stand up so I can. Turn around. You gonna be cooperative or uncooperative? What do you think I'm doing? Fantastic, turn around. Reporter: That teen is heard calling the deputy a name, just before he's slammed on a desk. I'm going to tase you. Reporter: The boy screams in pain as he's tased three times, later charged with resisting arrest and other offenses. Tonight his family is taking legal action, their attorney releasing a statement saying -- "The child has a special education plan that requires deescalation before the school imposes any discipline." The sheriff's office says this case is under review but that deputy is still on regular patrol, David? Adrienne Bankert, thank you. And a our in New Haven,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.