Transcript for Michael Cohen resigns from RNC committee post, sources say

tonight to the new headline involving Michael Cohen. For the first time, distancing himself from president trump. The president's former personal attorney and long-time friend today resigning from his post with the RNC, and in his resignation letter, he cites the Russia investigation, he also then takes direct aim at the president for the images the nation and the world has seen these last few days. Again tonight, ABC's sere are -- Kyra Phillips. Reporter: He was the gatekeeper and confidant to Donald Trump for more than a decade. I will do anything to protect Mr. Trump. Reporter: But tonight, for the first time, the president's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, is distancing himself from his old boss. ABC news has learned Cohen resigned his position on the Republican national committee in an e-mail, saying he has too much on his plate. He's been under federal investigation for months. In that same e-mail, Cohen, who has never publicly criticized the president, attacked the trump administration's now rescinded policy separating immigrant parents and children, writing, "As the son of a Polish holocaust survivor, the images and sounds of this family separation policy is heart-wrenching. Children should never be used as bargaining chips." Have you talked to Mr. Trump about a pardon? Reporter: President trump has insisted his former fixer would never flip. Are you concerned Michael Cohen will flip on you? I have nothing to do with that. Reporter: But sources tell ABC news, Cohen is likely to cooperate with federal instigators. And Kyra, there's news tonight that Cohen has hired a new lawyer? Reporter: That's right. He's hired guy me trillion Lowe, who once led the same unit in New York's southern district that's investigating Cohen now. So, the big question tonight, do all these developments create a foundation for a flip? David? Kyra Phillips, thank you. There's still much more ahead on "World news tonight"

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.