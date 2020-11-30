Michael Jordan donates $2 million to families in need

The basketball legend is donating the money earned from the docu-series, ‘The Last Dance,’ to food banks in Illinois, North Carolina and South Carolina. Jordan said COVID-19 motivated him to help.
0:16 | 11/30/20

