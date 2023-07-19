Michigan boy, 6, brings kindergarten graduation audience to tears

On his graduation day, Jaxon Carter remembers his mother, who died in a fire in July 2022, and gives a special thanks to those who helped him through kindergarten.

July 19, 2023

