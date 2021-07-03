Now Playing: Arkansas lawmakers push to make porch piracy a felony

Now Playing: Former Ohio officer charged with murder in death of Andre Hill

Now Playing: Bowling Green State University student hospitalized after alleged hazing incident

Now Playing: Police under fire for pepper-spraying woman with 3-year-old child

Now Playing: How life in the US has changed a year into the pandemic

Now Playing: NYC’s Javits Center offers 24/7 COVID vaccinations

Now Playing: ‘GMA3’ exclusive: US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo

Now Playing: Warmest air since November in parts of US

Now Playing: New app can help people prove they've been vaccinated

Now Playing: NY state legislature votes on taking away Gov. Cuomo’s emergency power

Now Playing: Secretary of Defense speaks out about 2nd attack on US base in Iraq

Now Playing: CDC is expected to release new COVID guidelines soon

Now Playing: Concerns over superspreader events as country still struggles with vaccine distribution

Now Playing: Senate's brutal debate over COVID relief bill

Now Playing: Heather Elvis’ family remember her and Sidney Moorer is sentenced to prison: Part 11

Now Playing: New video evidence from Moorers’ home presented at Sidney Moorer’s retrial: Part 10

Now Playing: Tammy Moorer found guilty in Heather Elvis case, her husband’s retrial begins: Part 9

Now Playing: Tammy Moorer takes the stand to defend herself at trial: Part 8