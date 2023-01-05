Military captures son of ‘El Chapo’ during raid in Mexico

Ovidio Guzman was taken into custody during a pre-dawn military operation, sparking gunfights and roadblocks across the city where the Sinaloa Cartel is headquartered in Mexico.

January 5, 2023

