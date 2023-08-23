Milkshakes contaminated with Listeria kill 3

Milkshakes made from machines found to contain Listeria bacteria and sold at a restaurant in Washington state have been linked to the deaths of three people, according to state health officials.

August 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live