Transcript for More than a million without power along East Coast after tropical storm

Back here at home and frustration building for more than 1 million customers still without power along the east coast. Utility crews racing to repair the damage caused by isis. Families told they may not be back online until next week, in this summer heat. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Three full days after Isaias made landfall in the Carolinas and tore a path up the I-95 corridor, families continue to struggle. In Calvert county, Maryland, families cut off after their road washed away, using a basket to send medical supplies to someone who's diabetic. In the northeast, neighborhoods are still a mess and patience is running thin. They keep saying tomorrow, tomorrow, and every day we check and it's tomorrow again. We have senior centers that are out with power. All the live wires are down and there's nobody coming to help us. Reporter: New York's national Guard helping direct traffic. Crews from as far away as Canada and Florida now joining the war to restore power. Many wondering how the biggest blackout since hurricane sandy could happen with a tropical storm like Isaias. The trees have been the same, the wires have been the same, they should have prepared for this. All right, Adrienne Bankert joins us live now from new Jersey. Adrienne, we see the problem there right behind you, and there's more trouble on the way? Reporter: Yes, that's right, Tom. Residents here tell us they've been told they may not get power restored until early next week. And it could be a double whammy for some, with thunderstorms forecast for the mideast and the north atlantic until Saturday. Tom? Adrienne, thank you.

