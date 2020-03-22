Millions of Americans suddenly out of work because of pandemic

More
As the nation’s biggest cities shut down, 3 million U.S. workers are expected to file for unemployment, the highest level ever.
1:19 | 03/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Millions of Americans suddenly out of work because of pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:19","description":"As the nation’s biggest cities shut down, 3 million U.S. workers are expected to file for unemployment, the highest level ever.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69731859","title":"Millions of Americans suddenly out of work because of pandemic","url":"/WNT/video/millions-americans-suddenly-work-pandemic-69731859"}