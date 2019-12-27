Millions head home on the busiest travel day of the season

More
Parts of California were hit with up to 2 feet of snow coupled with strong winds while other areas were pummeled with torrential rain.
3:25 | 12/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Millions head home on the busiest travel day of the season

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:25","description":"Parts of California were hit with up to 2 feet of snow coupled with strong winds while other areas were pummeled with torrential rain.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67937263","title":"Millions head home on the busiest travel day of the season","url":"/WNT/video/millions-head-home-busiest-travel-day-season-67937263"}