Millions still without running water in Texas and Mississippi

Trucks are delivering clean water to residents in Jackson, Mississippi, while thousands line up for drinking water in Houston.
2:46 | 02/22/21

Transcript for Millions still without running water in Texas and Mississippi

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

