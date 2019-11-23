Millions setting out for holiday travel facing treacherous commute

More
In Colorado Springs, drivers were seen sliding off the road and struggling to gain traction; the powerful storm that brought icy conditions to the west is now headed east.
2:32 | 11/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Millions setting out for holiday travel facing treacherous commute

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:32","description":"In Colorado Springs, drivers were seen sliding off the road and struggling to gain traction; the powerful storm that brought icy conditions to the west is now headed east.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67240750","title":"Millions setting out for holiday travel facing treacherous commute","url":"/WNT/video/millions-setting-holiday-travel-facing-treacherous-commute-67240750"}