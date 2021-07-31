Transcript for Millions across 9 states under flash flood alerts

We turn now to the dangerous weather threats here at home. 9 million people across 9 states under flash flood alerts. These images from grand falls Arizona, after torrential rains sending those massive amounts of water just cascading off the normally dry cliffs. Crews across the west clearing roads following damaging mudslides. This from southern California. Let's get to meteorologist Britney bell from WABC here in New York. Where is the greatest threat happening tonight? Reporter: That flash flood threat stretches from California all the way to Montana. This July in Tucson was the wettest month on record. Also more storms will form Sunday and that can spark additional mudslides. Lightning could spark wildfires. That's why we have a red-flag warning. And it is hot. A heat advisory in effect and an excessive heat warning. Actual temperatures climbing into the triple digits. Some relief on the way in the south due to a cold front. Heat index temperatures dropping down into the 80s across the south tomorrow. Whit? Britney, thank you. Good to have you tonight.

