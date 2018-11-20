Transcript for Milwaukee bus driver lauded for helping homeless passenger

Finally, America strong. The bus driver and the passenger. A wave from bus driver Natalie Barnes, on her Normal route in downtown Milwaukee. Richard, a regular, gets on. With some difficult news. I -- I am officially homeless now. Why? What happened? The house was condemned. The house that you were staying in? The same one that had the fire? Yeah. I'm sorry to hear that. So I've been out on the streets for a week. Reporter: Natalie is clearly upset. Offering Richard food and to stay warm on her bus. Let me go buy you some dinner. No, no, no, no, no. Well, I'm on the bus until 2:44. Do you want the stay with me, then? Yes. Okay. Reporter: Richard stayed on for six hours. During Natalie's break, she bought him dinner. I don't know what to say, but thank you. You're welcome. I'll get it back to you. No, you won't. Don't you worry about that. I want to help you. Reporter: And before her shift was over, Natalie had found a shelter. And tonight, the Milwaukee county transit system telling us community advocates found Richard permanent housing. Thanks to Natalie, her kindness and compassion. Keep me posted. Let me know what happens. Even tonight. All right. See you tomorrow.

