At least 3 still missing after deadly Tennessee tornadoes

More
The damage stretches for miles across the middle of the state after the twisters left at least 25 dead.
2:13 | 03/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 3 still missing after deadly Tennessee tornadoes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:13","description":"The damage stretches for miles across the middle of the state after the twisters left at least 25 dead.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69397335","title":"At least 3 still missing after deadly Tennessee tornadoes","url":"/WNT/video/missing-deadly-tennessee-tornadoes-69397335"}