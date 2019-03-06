Transcript for Missing woman's estranged husband, his girlfriend facing charges

dropping her children off at school. Her estranged husband and his girlfriend have now been arrested, they were in court today and what prosecutors tonight are now saying. ABC's Eva pilgrim is in Connecticut. Reporter: Investigators today digging in this Connecticut park in a desperate search for missing mother Jennifer dulos. Her estranged husband, fotis, now under arrest, arriving at a Connecticut courthouse to face charges of evidence tampering, along with his girlfriend, Michelle traconis. The mother of five vanished more than a week ago after dropping her children at school. Her car abandoned. Newly released court documents reveal chilling details about her husband's alleged movement on the day she went missing. Police say a man believed to be fotis dulos traveled to multiple locations, the girlfriend traveling with him. Investigators recovering those bags. Do you have any idea where your wife is? Reporter: Tonight, fotis dulos is behind bars. His girlfriend released on $500,000 bond. Do you know what happened to Jennifer? David, investigators asking the community for any video around the time Jennifer disappeared. Prosecutors saying they expect more charges will continue. David? Eva, thank you. Next, this evening, ABC news

