Mississippi governor signs bill to change state flag

More
Tate Reeves signed a bill to remove the Confederate emblem from the state flag.
0:18 | 06/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mississippi governor signs bill to change state flag
Back tonight with a historic moment in Mississippi governor Tate Reeves signing the bill short time ago retiring the state flag featuring the confederate emblem. The state resisted the move for years until the police killing of George Floyd and the protests sweeping the nation the governor says they will find a new symbol for all Mississippi.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"Tate Reeves signed a bill to remove the Confederate emblem from the state flag.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71543510","title":"Mississippi governor signs bill to change state flag","url":"/WNT/video/mississippi-governor-signs-bill-change-state-flag-71543510"}