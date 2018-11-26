Transcript for Mississippi's Senate race showdown

There is still a major senate race to be decided, now three weeks after the midterms. Voters in Mississippi will held to the holds tonight. And tonight, the president is there, putting his support behind Republican Cindy hyde-smith, who has been under fire, and tonight, more of that video now surfacing during which she says if she was invited to a public hanging, quote, I would be in the front row. ABC's chief national affairs correspondent Tom llamas is there tonight. Reporter: Nooses found hanging today outside the Mississippi state cap top, along with niece signs. One reading "We're hanging nooses to remind people that times haven't changed." It comes as the Republican candidate here, senator Cindy hyde-smith, is facing criticism for appearing to embrace the state's racist past. She's seen in this Facebook photo from 2014 posing in a confederate cap. Her caption, "Mississippi history at its best." And earlier this month, joking with a supporter about public hangings. If he invited me to a public hanging, I'd be on the front row. Reporter: The president, campaigning with hyde-smith today, addressed her comments on his way to Mississippi. She felt very badly. She certainly didn't mean that, and as I understand it, she's already apologized and very strongly. Reporter: Initially, hyde-smith dismissing backlash as ridiculous. I put out a statement yesterday and that's all I'm going to say about it. We stand by the statement. Reporter: Later, apologizing in a debate against her opponent Mike espy, the Democrat vying to become the state's first black senator since reconstruction. For anyone that was offended by my comments, I certainly apologize. I don't know what's in your heart, but we all know what came out of your mouth. Reporter: The president hoping to tip the scales in her favor in a state where he won by 18 points in 2016. Don't take any chances. A lot of people think we're going to have a big win. Don't take any chances. That's happened many times before. And we'll be watching the race tonight. Tom llamas reporting in from Mississippi.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.